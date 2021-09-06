Lufthansa rolls out new Airspace Cabin on A321neo

Lufthansa has sought to improve the comfort of passengers, rolling out a new interior for its planes on medium-haul routes.

The first Airbus 321neo with the modern Airspace Cabin took off from Frankfurt for Fuerteventura earlier.

In addition to Lufthansa, the new cabin will also be used by Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings in new aircraft of the Airbus 320 family.

The huge new overhead bins have a forty percent larger volume and can hold sixty per cent more suitcases, as they can be stowed vertically in the bins.

The cabin design and the entrance area have been extensively redesigned and now appear “brighter and friendlier”.

ADVERTISEMENT

So-called Human Centric Lighting, a specially programmed, flexible lighting system, illuminates the cabin in warm red light, graduated intermediate tones to colder blue light.

Depending on the time of day or night, the light in the aircraft cabin is thus geared to the passengers’ biorhythms.

Seating comfort has also been improved: the side walls of the Airspace Cabin will in future offer passengers more space in the shoulder area.

In addition, the modern washrooms are even more usable for people with limited mobility.

“Regardless of the crisis, we continue to focus emphatically on a premium offering for our guests,” emphasised Heike Birlenbach, head of customer experience, Lufthansa Group.

“For us, premium means providing high-quality, individualised and relevant offers for all our passengers at all times.

“With the new Airspace Cabin, we are significantly improving the travel experience on short-haul routes.”