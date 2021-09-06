edyn secures fresh funds for European expansion

edyn has secured a £195 million multi-asset debt facility with Breds in partnership with an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners through its European Capital Solutions platform as it seeks to expand.

The agreement will help secure continued expansion of the extended stay hospitality provider’s portfolio into Europe, which includes lifestyle aparthotel brand Locke, and newly launched serviced apartment brand, Cove.

The facility contributes to the funding arrangements on five projects comprising 859 units across the Hague (Cove – Centrum), London (Bermonds Locke, Buckle Street Studios, Cove – Landmark Pinnacle) and Cambridge (Turing Locke/Hyatt Centric).

The arrangement underscores a rapidly expanding presence across Europe, which includes seven new Locke openings this year in the UK, Ireland and Germany; plus, two new Cove openings in Canary Wharf and the Liverpool One development.

Merzak Kaddour, investment director at edyn, said: “We are pleased to partner with Blackstone and KSL whose experience, sector knowledge and capability to transact across multiple jurisdictions made them the ideal funding partner for this transaction.

“The pandemic reaffirmed that edyn’s products and strategy are meeting the growing demand for high-quality aparthotels and extended stay facilities.

“We are excited to push forward with our European growth and look forward to a prolonged working relationship with two of the most highly respected and well-established players in the sector.”

Earlier this month, edyn announced it had acquired a project in the Hague which will be the first scheme to operate under its newly launched Cove brand in mainland Europe.

Formerly a 118-key hotel, the asset will be converted to 121 serviced apartments, and is expected to open in March.

Steve Plavin, senior managing director, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, commented: “We are delighted to support edyn as they continue to successfully expand across Europe.

“Providing financing to edyn, a top sponsor in the extended stay and hospitality sector, with a great lending partner in KSL, is a fantastic business for our debt platform.”