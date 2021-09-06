Norwegian Cruise Line announces roadshow as market reopens

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced a series of six trade and consumer roadshows.

Taking place in September and October at locations across the UK, they will be the first in-person roadshows since the beginning of the pandemic.

Travel partners are invited to join the trade roadshows taking place in the evening.

They will commence at 18:15 with food and drink, followed by a presentation at 19:00 covering the return to service plans, the latest updates on Norwegian Prima, the benefits of NCL Freestyle Rewards, plus marketing and sales tips for travel partners.

As NCL celebrates its great cruise comeback, the company is committed to providing valued travel partners with the support they need, equipping them with the best tools to capitalise on the strong demand for cruises in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The roadshows provide loyal travel partners with the latest updates and information from NCL in one informative and engaging evening.

The consumer roadshows will take place during the day and are open to all guests who have sailed with NCL in the past.

Attendees will be treated to afternoon tea and drinks from 14:00-15:00, followed by a presentation from 15:00-16:00 to include return to service plans, Norwegian Prima updates and what to expect on an NCL cruise.

Eamonn Ferrin, NCL vice president of international business, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the return of cruise holidays, taking our roadshows around the country and re-engaging with our loyal travel partners and customers.

“The roadshows are an informative and fun way to learn about NCL whilst catching up in person, something I’ve missed terribly.

“I can’t wait to see familiar faces and form new connections at the events.”

Roadshows will be held at the following locations:

September 21st: Glasgow, Grand Central Hotel.

September 22nd: Newcastle, Newcastle United Football Stadium.

October 5th: Belfast, Hastings Europa Hotel.

October 7th: Birmingham, Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

October 19th: Southampton, Ageas Bowl.

October 20th: Manchester, Lancashire Cricket Stadium.