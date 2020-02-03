Visa to launch new card in partnership with Accor

Accor and Visa have signed a global partnership to bring new payment options to the hotel group’s loyalty members.

The deal will bring together Accor’s loyalty program and Visa’s global payment capabilities to create the new ALL Visa card.

Members who apply for the new Visa card will be able to use it for everyday purchases everywhere Visa is accepted.

Accor will be collaborating with Visa partner financial institutions and banks in key markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia Pacific to issue the new ALL Visa card.

It will offer members tailored rewards based on customer preferences and the ability to earn more loyalty points when staying at an Accor property or when making purchases.

Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor, said: “Partnering with Visa will be a huge boost to Accor as we embark on the shared journey to develop an innovative co-branded payment card.

“This new initiative will provide unmatched benefits to our members and reinforce the success of our ALL loyalty program by increasing our member base driving additional engagement and giving each member incentives to stay with us more frequently and easily.

“The development of ALL is a major milestone for us, and in Visa we are very pleased to have found a partner which shares our passion for delivering everyday rewards and recognition.”

Accor boasts a portfolio of strong brands across all segments in the most promising markets around the globe.

Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Banyan Tree, Mondrian and Delano, the group offers unique experiences through its 39 hotel brands, in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations.

Al Kelly, chief executive of Visa, said: “We are delighted to partner with Accor and support the introduction of a new customer loyalty program.

“Today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect rewards that are tailored to their needs and offer new and unique experiences.

“I am extremely excited about the power of Accor’s expertise in hospitality coming together with Visa’s global network and digital capabilities.

“This combination will translate into attractive loyalty and payment products that will be at the forefront of the hospitality market.”