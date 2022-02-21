First UK Tribe hotel under construction at Manchester Airport

Airport City Manchester has commenced work on the construction of a brand new 412-bedroom Tribe hotel.

It will be the first property from the brand in the UK.

Set the hotel district, Tribe will be the third new hotel to be built at the development, following the 280-bed Holiday Inn and a 262-bed Ibis Budget.

Both are due to open this summer.

Once complete, the nine-storey Tribe hotel will feature 412 rooms and suites, restaurant and bar, a gym and a crew lounge for airline staff.

The 24-month build programme is being undertaken by My Construction who were awarded the £42 million contract in 2021, with the hotel expected to be fully operational in quarter four of 2024.

Yoav Tal, managing director of My Construction, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this latest contract at Airport City Manchester.

“During the past 16 years we’ve delivered over 2,500 keys of premium hotel developments across the country so it’s great to be working with the Airport City Manchester development team and Accor on building what will be the first Tribe hotel in the UK.”

Built at the foot of the £6 million pedestrian and cycle bridge connecting Airport City with Wythenshawe, Tribe forms part of the wider hotel district which is set to comprise a cluster of nine new properties offering more than 2,400 new hotel rooms.