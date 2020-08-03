Lot Polish Airlines to launch connection to Wroclaw from Budapest

Showing its strong commitment to the Hungarian market, Lot Polish Airlines has announced a brand-new route from Budapest Airport to Wroclaw, the fourth-largest city in Poland.

This new service, the fifth from the carrier in Budapest, will start on August 24th and will operate once-weekly on a year-round basis.

Despite coronavirus, Lot Polish Airlines has expanded strongly at Budapest Airport, showing the resilience and strength of the airport and country.

This year, the Polish flag-carrier has added three new routes from Budapest: it recently restarted Seoul and it has newly launched Dubrovnik, Varna, and now Wroclaw.

The new Wroclaw route, based on strong indirect traffic, is the carrier’s third route to Poland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted that Lot has announced another brand-new route from Budapest Airport, further strengthening our position as the leading airport for Central and Eastern Europe,” said Balázs Bogáts, head of airline development, Budapest Airport.

“Lot is now the sixth-largest airline from Budapest Airport with over 400,000 seat last year,” added Bogáts.