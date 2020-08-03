Valor Hospitality takes up management of Fancourt

Valor Hospitality Partners Africa has signed a management agreement with Fancourt in South Africa.

The asset management company will be taking over the reins from outgoing chief executive, Georgie Davidson.

Fancourt, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, consists of the Fancourt hotel and the award-winning Manor House, which together offer 133 rooms and suites.

The resort offers an extensive recreational leisure facility including indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art leisure centre, tennis courts, outdoor activities as well as a fully equipped spa, hair salon and boutique.

In addition to its proud legacy of sporting excellence, Fancourt offers three internationally acclaimed golf courses that were designed by a dynamic team spearheaded by Gary Player and owner, Hasso Plattner.

Speaking on the announcement, Tony Romer-Lee, managing partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Africa and Middle East, said: “We cannot wait for the resort to fully reopen and to work with the team to rebuild the business.

“With the backing of the Plattner family to continue to invest in the experiences, we are confident that Fancourt will continue to be the leading destination in the Garden Route.”

Valor Hospitality recently expanded its USA portfolio world with an additional seven internationally branded IHG, Marriott and some independently owned properties.

More Information

Fancourt has become a global landmark for business, leisure and golfing travel but its gradual expansion can be traced back to the establishment of the Manor House by its first custodian, Henry Fancourt White, in the 1880s.

Expanding on the stature of the Manor House, the estate itself was transformed into a hotel and golfing destination in 1989 under the direction of Andrea and Helene Pieterse.

Now, under the ownership of Hasso and Sabine Plattner, the Fancourt estate boasts a contemporary outlook on its early beginnings, with award-winning golf courses and unparalleled service offerings, against the backdrop of the ever-present Outeniqua mountain range.

The property is considered South Africa’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.