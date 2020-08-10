London City to welcome Vilnius connection this month

LOT Polish Airlines will take-off again from Vilnius to London-City on August 31st.

The route will be operated as many as 12 times per week by modern Embraer 190.

Flights between Vilnius and London City will continue to be operated as part of public service obligation formula which allows public entities to co-fund flights of special interest within the EU.

LOT won the tender which the government of Lithuania had opened in summer 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights between Vilnius and London-City were launched on May 1st last year.

“We are pleased to reintroduce flights between Vilnius and London City.

“After very difficult times of lockdown and suspension of international air travels caused by the global pandemic, we observe an increased passenger demand for international travels.

“Therefore, by the end of this summer we would like to invite onboard passengers who regularly travel between Lithuania and Great Britain.

“The reintroduced flights are expected to attract a lot of interest and contribute to a strengthening of relations between Lithuania and Great Britain,” said LOT spokesperson, Krzysztof Moczulski.

Because of short runway and steep landing glide angle in London City, there are only a few aircraft, including the Embraer 190, certified to fly.

LOT Polish Airlines E-190 offers 106 seats in three classes of travel.

Image: Ben Walsh