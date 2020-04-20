London Luton uses coronavirus downtime to work with local community

London Luton Airport and its teams, supported by its shareholders AENA and AMP Capital, have announced a renewed focus on supporting the local community and making best use of its facilities.

The move comes as passenger traffic nears zero in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and with almost 70 per cent of the workforce no longer involved in the day to day running of the facility.

While a minimum level of staffing is required to continue essential operations, some of the airport’s medically trained firefighters will be redeployed with the East of England ambulance service to assist them with their duties.

The airport has also created an online volunteer hub, with the target of providing at least 100 volunteers, across 18 different local charities and organisations, including Achieving Together, a provider of support for people with learning disabilities and autism.

With a large site and great accessibility London Luton has also registered its equipment and facilities for central government, local authorities and health services to use, as well as offering use of the car parks for a coronavirus testing site if required.

Commenting, Alberto Martin, London Luton chief executive, said: “The desire from our teams and partners to support those in greatest need during these extraordinary times fills me with admiration for our people and wider airport community.

“With their backing and the support of our shareholders, we will do all we can to support both our local community, and the wider national effort in tackling the pandemic.”

All of these measures build on the support already offered to the local community by London Luton, including working with the restaurants to donate food items to local homeless charities.

The airport remains open for repatriation, medical and military flights, as well as cargo flights, ensuring the delivery of vital supplies including medical equipment.