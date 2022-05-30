London City spreads jubilee joy for passengers, staff and local community

As preparations gear up for the global celebration of the 70th year of Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign, London City Airport today announced how it plans to mark the occasion.

The central London hub, which has been a favourite of the Queen and the Royal family since it opened in 1987, with Prince Philip once claiming to be able to get from Buckingham Palace to the terminal in 19 minutes, has today launched a new Jubilee logo as well as announcing how it will involve passengers, staff and the local community.

The new logo, with the Queen’s distinctive profile prominent, will be used from today for a week on all airport communications and social media channels.

For passengers planning a Jubilee jaunt away from London, a new parking promotion is now live, which could save 70 passengers, £70 by using the promo code “70JUBILEE” on early-booker parking products, which can be booked here.

Furthermore, throughout the month of June, East London’s own Truman’s Brewery will be serving a special commemorative cocktail, called ‘Royal Dubonnet Gin Cocktail’ (Dubonnet, 58Gin, freshly squeezed lemon juice) from their location by Gate 2, to anyone who fancies a pre-flight toast to Her Majesty. Aelia Duty Free will also be offering a range of special products, including Fortnum & Mason’s biscuits and loose-leaf tea.

With celebrations planned around the country over next weekend, London City is sponsoring two local community events. In Newham, the airport is supporting the Royal British Legion with its lighting of a special Jubilee Beacon, as well as a party at the iconic Brick Lane Music Hall, featuring food, drink and live music for over 300 people.

Across in neighbouring Barking & Dagenham, the airport is one of the sponsors of the Council’s extensive programme of celebrations, including the Youth Parade, which will be held on Sunday, June 5th and is set to welcome over 2,000 people.

Commenting on the Jubilee, the airport’s CEO Robert Sinclair said:” This is a unique and special moment, not only for the UK and Commonwealth, but for the entire world. Whether you are working at the airport, travelling through it, or living close by, we want everyone to feel part of the Jubilee and for it to be a weekend that lives long in the memory – which I believe will be a fitting tribute to Her Majesty.”

The Jubilee weekend at the airport - which last week welcomed a post pandemic record of 67,000 passengers - looks set to be busy, with inbound visitors from across its domestic network and international destinations, such as Amsterdam, Milan, Frankfurt and Zurich.

Furthermore, as part of the RAF’s London flyover, featuring 70 aircraft this coming Thursday, the airport will temporarily halt operations for 20 minutes from 11.48am so everyone can enjoy the special aerial tribute. The same will happen for a subsequent flyover on Sunday 5th June between 16.57 and 17.07pm.

London City Airport was nominated as World’s Leading Regional Airport 2021 by World Travel Awards.