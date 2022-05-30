Mastercard launches cyber security “Experience Centre”

Mastercard has unveiled the ” Experience Centre” at its Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence (“Centre of Excellence”) in Vancouver, BC, where local, national and international tech communities are invited to collaborate on cyber security innovation. The Experience Centre also features emerging Mastercard products and solutions that are already securing digital payments on a global scale, including those developed locally in Vancouver.

“Rapid advancements in digital technology have changed the way we shop, pay, work and interact, but with increased convenience comes increased risk,” said Sasha Krstic, President of Mastercard Canada. “Building on the world-class innovations developed at our Centre of Excellence in Vancouver, this new Experience Centre offers a venue for much-needed industry collaboration to anticipate and neutralise ever-expanding cyber threats to our global digital economy.”

Announced in 2020, Mastercard’s Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence is leading innovation in cyber and intelligence (C&I), artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Research from the Centre is already enhancing Mastercard solutions, combining the Centre’s biometric security algorithms with existing cyber capabilities is creating new approaches to enhance online security. In just two-and-a-half years, the Centre of Excellence is making quick progress against its long-term goals, such as:

filing more than 30 local patents that will secure cyberspace by building confidence in our connected devices, reducing the presence of malicious bots, bad human actors, and establishing a seamless experience for online interactions; and

creating and maintaining more than 230 quality tech jobs to date, ranging from software engineers to data scientists to product and program managers, with many more roles to fill.

“We are achieving this unprecedented level of cyber security innovation by attracting top talent from across Canada and the world to work smarter, better and faster in a creative, inclusive environment embedded in Vancouver’s vibrant tech community,” said Sasha Krstic. “Mastercard’s Centre of Excellence is not only making digital payments safer for consumers and businesses everywhere, it’s helping cement Canada’s role as a global powerhouse in cyber security innovation.”