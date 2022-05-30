Kids go free at ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’

Inside Burj Al Arab – the immersive hotel tour from Jumeirah Group – has introduced a new offer welcoming children to a complimentary butler-guided tour.

Currently available for purchase on insideburjalarab.com, the butler guided tour is welcoming children up till the age of 11 years old completely free when accompanied by an adult with a General Admission ticket.

Specially curated for up to 12 visitors, the butler-guided tours are available from 10.30am to 7.30pm daily, Inside Burj Al Arab provides a host of memorable and interactive experiences for the entire family just waiting to be shared. Your Royal Suite butler is ready to open the doors on a burst of colour, rich fabrics and a host of stories and snippets to share with your family. With two floors dedicated to delivering a one-of-a-kind family outing, guests of all ages can truly immerse themselves in its magic through a series of interactive encounters including virtual reality displays, exciting video content showcasing key celebrity stunts, and a digital aquarium providing close-up experiences with some of the hotel’s more exotic inhabitants.

The offer is available for UAE residents only.

Book your visit in advance online at insideburjalarab.com or directly from the Ticketing Office and Welcome Lounge located at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In the meantime, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #InsideBurjAlArab in your posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burj Al Arab is considered World’s Leading Luxury All Suite Hotel 2021 by World Travel Awards.