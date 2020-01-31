Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower opens in Spain

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of the fully renovated 280-room Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower.

The property is being positioned as a gateway to the city’s new financial district.

Connecting travellers between Barcelona’s international airport and city centre, the opening of the hotel marks the second Hyatt Regency branded property in Spain as Hyatt mindfully grows the Hyatt Regency brand footprint in markets where guests want to be.

Designed by renowned architect Richard Rogers who is best known for his work on the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Millennium Dome in London, and the European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg, the hotel is one of Barcelona’s skyline landmarks.

The 344-foot (105-metre) high and 29-story tower is topped by a stunning glass dome providing the top-floor restaurant with breath-taking 360-degree views of the city.

“We are proud to grow the Hyatt Regency brand in Barcelona with the opening of Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower,” said Guzman Muela, general manager of Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower.

“Rich culture and world-renowned architecture have ensured Barcelona as a desirable locale where our guests want to stay.

“Meanwhile, the hotel’s location, just minutes from the Fira Gran Via Congress Centre, and vibrant meeting spaces and dining options allow us to cater to business travellers’ needs.”

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower offers 280 contemporary rooms including 41 suites, one presidential suite as well as twelve duplex suites, all offering beautiful views of the city skyline.

The suite is located in the tower on the 26th floor and includes two separate bedrooms, a private office, two large terraces and free access to the Regency Club and Metropolitan Health Club & Spa.

All rooms have ample space, each with walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms and wall-to-wall mirrors.

In addition, the hotel also offers 24-hour room service and around the clock laundry service.