Lobby Lounge at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel announces return of its Canton Afternoon Tea

Starting from September, Lobby Lounge at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel proudly welcomes back its Canton Afternoon Tea Set. Ideal for guests seeking the best spot for a cosy daytime rendezvous or a relaxing post-shopping break, the high tea experience offers 11 sweet and savoury treats plus a selection of premium teas or freshly brewed coffee.

Complementing the beverages is a collection of petite teatime delights. Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel’s talented pastry chefs have developed a secret recipe for the deliciously rich and creamy Signature New York Cheesecake with Blueberry. There is also the Strawberry and Pistachio Panna Cotta, which is a delightful balance of sweet and sour notes; freshly baked Raisin Scones served with classic clotted cream and jam; and Hazelnut Mousse in a Chocolate Basket, which features a melt-in-mouth marriage of creamy chocolate and hazelnut mousse. Other delicious treats include Madeleine with Rose Petal Flavour, Caramel with Sea Salt Macaron and Mango Egg White Swiss Roll.

Just as important to the afternoon tea experience are the savoury bites. Mozzarella with Tomato and Pesto Sandwich is made with sliced fresh mozzarella cheese accompanied with tomato and pesto sauce. Croissant with Brie Cheese combines flaky pastry with melty cheese. Smoked Turkey Baguette and Smoked Salmon and Salmon Roe Toasted Brioche are meticulously crafted finger sandwiches.

Lobby Lounge also offers a choice of 10 teas to enhance the taste of the afternoon treats. Highlights include the bold-flavoured Brilliant Breakfast and Earl Grey; the floral and elegant Rose with French Vanilla; Blueberry & Pomegranate, which brings together delicious fruity notes; Ceylon Ginger; Sencha Green; Peppermint Leaves; and others.

The Canton Afternoon Tea Set is priced at $568 for two persons and $448 for one person and is available daily from 3:00pm to 5:30pm at Lobby Lounge. Marco Polo Elite members can enjoy an exclusive 25% savings on the afternoon tea set.

*Prices are subject to a 10% service charge.