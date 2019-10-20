Little Venice Cake Company to join Atlantis in Dubai

Cake fever is set to descend on Dubai next year as leading baker Mich Turner opens her first atelier bakery outside of the UK.

The new location will open at the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in quarter four of 2020.

Since founding the company in 1999, Turner has amassed a huge reputation across a very broad clientele.

From Downton Abbey to Buckingham Palace, Little Venice Cake Company has created cakes for her majesty the Queen and megawatt celebrity fans including Pierce Brosnan, Paul McCartney, Emma Thompson, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Madonna and David Beckham all counting themselves as true devotees.

Her creations have also graced the most spectacular of tables, including those for Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Harvey Nichols and Liberty as well as for TV shows and movies.

Nestled in the heart of the much-anticipated resort, Little Venice Cake Company will offer guests and visitors a number of distinct experiences.

For those with a sweet tooth, visitors can purchase a slice, or a whole cake to take away – from posh doughnuts, to afternoon tea loaf cakes, homemade fudge and florentines, fresh fruit tarts, exquisite chocolate cupcakes, brownies and biscuits as well as a selection of stylish piñata and fresh layer cakes.

As a first in the region, guests will be able to personalise cakes and bakes from a seasonal collection for collection or delivery the following day.

The inviting space will also serve as a showroom that is open to everyone, inviting and tempting budding bakers with the opportunity to witness the cakes being made at every stage of their creative journey.

Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Resorts & Residences commented: “Mich is an exceptionally gifted artist and we are very fortunate to be able to welcome this very special bakery to our extraordinary culinary offering at the Royal Atlantis.

“There is currently nothing similar to Little Venice Cake Company in the region and we have no doubt that there will soon be a waiting list for one of Mich’s bespoke couture creations.”

Drawing visitors in with a wonderfully theatrical experience, the glass kitchen within the atelier will blow them away with its bespoke approach to designing one-of-a-kind cakes and totally indulgent bakes, and even welcome guests to attend selective masterclasses

Little Venice Cake Company will also offer an atelier bespoke service for clients looking for the very best. After a face to face consultation with Mich and her team, each cake will be designed with the

“I am looking forward to curating a collection of beautifully designed cakes and bakes, drawing inspiration from the stunning surroundings of the Royal Atlantis, focusing on totally indulgent recipes, exquisite hand craftsmanship and a sense of fun,” says founder Turner.

“We want to bring British red-carpet glamour to the UAE and combine this with local tastes to create a collection exclusive to the atelier.”

For Turner followers, travellers with a sweet tooth, and those in search of something a little different, a visit to Little Venice Cake Company at the Royal Atlantis will be the icing on the cake.