Kempinski questions Liverpool FC decision to avoid Doha property

Kempinski has sought to allay fears over working conditions at a property in Qatar after Liverpool FC reportedly decided not to stay there ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup.

The hospitality group said it had learned the decision not to use the Marsa Malaz Kempinski, the Pearl in Doha was based on a Guardian article from October last year.

Reports suggested security guards at the property endured 12-hour shifts outdoors in temperatures that can top 45 centigrade, but earn little more than £8 a day.

In a statement, Kempinski said it denied the allegations.

As an international luxury company with more than 25,000 employees around the world, Kempinski said it was “wholly committed” to abiding by the highest ethical standards and to providing a safe, fair and supportive working environment for all staff.

The company added the allegations did not relate to Kempinski staff, but subcontracting vendors which were not directly commissioned by the company.

However, due to the significance of the allegations, the hotel launched an inquiry into the working conditions of subcontracted staff following the publication of the Guardian story.

As a result, the non-compliant companies involved were subsequently blacklisted.

“We regret the decision of Liverpool FC not to stay at Marsa Malaz Kempinski the Pearl – Doha is based on incorrect allegations dating back a year,” said Martin Smura, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees is a priority for Kempinski Hotels.

“We have robust policies and procedures in place, designed to comply with all local, and international, labour laws and requirements and we require our sub-contractors the same.”

Liverpool will play their first match in the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha on December 18th.