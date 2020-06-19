Level Europe files for insolvency in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

The short-haul division of International Airlines Group budget carrier Level is filing for insolvency.

Branded as Level Europe, the division was operated by Anisec Luftfahrt.

The Austrian-based carrier has seen all flights grounded since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe during March.

The business has ceased trading with “immediate effect,” IAG said.

Level originated as a long-haul operator out of Spain, but the group subsequently opted to extend the brand to short-haul services from Vienna.

The company also chose to establish another Level Europe short-haul base in Amsterdam in 2019.

“Level Europe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers,” the company added.

The carrier was using a fleet of about half a dozen Airbus A321s and A320s, with services covering European, Mediterranean and north African destinations.

Level Europe has informed employees, suppliers and creditors that an administrator is being appointed.

Further details will be released by June 24th.