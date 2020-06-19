Emirates adds new destinations as route map continues to grow

Emirates will add ten more cities to its flight schedule in coming days at the carrier continues to rebuild its route network.

Colombo will be on offer from June 20th, Sialkot (June 24th), Istanbul (from June 25th); Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (all from July 1st); and Barcelona and Washington DC (both from July 15th).

This follows the resumption of flights for travellers from Manchester earlier this week, marking the second Emirates UK gateway to reopen, alongside London Heathrow.

Emirates’ flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan, will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

This will take the total number of Emirates destinations on offer for travellers to 40, providing more options for customers who wish to return home or those travelling for essential purposes.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer, said: “Thanks to the UAE authorities’ support and partnership, Emirates has been able to provide smooth and safe journeys for those who need to travel, and we look forward adding flights to more destinations in the coming weeks.

“The UAE government’s recent announcement to ease travel for UAE citizens and residents show the thorough approach that our country is taking with regards to resuming economic activities, and as we gradually return to regular services, Emirates’ number one priority will always be the health and safety of our customers, our crew and our communities.”

In addition, Emirates will add flights to the following cities in July: London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Customers were, however, reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements here.