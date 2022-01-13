Mauritius delegation woos Middle East visitors in Dubai

A high-level government and tourism delegation from Mauritius has visited the United Arab Emirates in order to develop connections between the two countries.

The trip took the form of a week-long promotional and business development mission.

It sought to position Mauritius as the destination and partner of choice for the United Arab Emirates’ travel agents, tourism industry partners and leisure-seeking residents.

Led by Louis Steven Obeegadoo, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, and supported by Showkutally Soodhun, ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to the United Arab Emirates, the delegation included 25 tour operators and hospitality representatives from Mauritius.

Also on hand was Arvind Bundhun, director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

They led a group eager to reconnect with the United Arab Emirates’ leading travel agents, and grow visitation from the Gulf region to Mauritius.

The delegation heads met with Dubai and United Arab Emirates government officials, private companies and airline representatives to strengthen established partnerships and seek new opportunities that position Mauritius as a safe, exciting and rejuvenating destination for all residents of the Gulf region.

A number of key events were held as a platform to bring the tourism industries together to create innovative and enticing holiday packages to Mauritius.

A travel agent workshop was held at the One & Only Royal Mirage Dubai, that saw 110 leading travel agents and outbound travel professionals from Dubai and the northern Emirates hold one to one meetings with sales representatives from Mauritius’ preeminent hotels, resorts and tour operators.

A similar workshop was held at the same venue for 80 travel specialists from Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, that were especially invited by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

The promotional week concluded with a gala event for over 100 media representatives and social media influencers so that they could learn more about the attractions of Mauritius as an idyllic paradise ready to be enjoyed and explored.

Obeegadoo, speaking at a tourism workshop, addressed the steps taken by the Mauritius government to contain the effects of the pandemic, and ensure ongoing public safety and confidence for travel to Mauritius for both travellers and locals alike.

Additionally, he praised Dubai on how well it is hosting Expo 2020 during this tumultuous time.

Find out more about the Mauritius pavilion at the event here.

While the deputy prime minister and accompanying dignitaries explored strategic partnerships and investment opportunities with global aviation and tourism players, the tourism delegation was meeting and educating more than 180 agents and tour operators from the United Arab Emirates’ and Saudi Arabia for the creation of new holiday packages to Mauritius that are specifically tailored to travellers’ needs.

Bundhun said: “We are extremely pleased to visit the United Arab Emirates and reconnect with our industry partners.

“The number of Mauritius partners and level of seniority present on this mission is indicative of the commitment and level of importance this market holds for us.

“The United Arab Emirates and Gulf region have become key strategic markets for Mauritius, as we diversify our visitor mix.”

More Information

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) is a statutory board under the ministry of tourism and leisure of Mauritius established in 1996 by the MTPA Act.

The task of the MTPA is to promote the tourism industry, provide information to tourists on facilities, infrastructures and services, to initiate action to promote cooperation with other tourism agencies, to conduct research into market trends and market opportunities and disseminate such information and other relevant statistical data on Mauritius.

Voters at the World Travel Awards recognised Mauritius with the titles of Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination and Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination in 2021.