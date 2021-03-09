Mauritius offers Covid-19 vaccine to long-term visa holders

The government of Mauritius has expanded its Covid-19 vaccination programme to include all citizens, residents and long-term international visitors over the age of 18.

Visitors holding the premium visa as well as residents of Mauritius holding a work permit, residence permit or occupational permit are eligible to receive their vaccinations free of charge.

Mauritius is the only country in the world which offers long-term visitor visas free of charge and a free Covid-19 vaccine to holders of these visas.

The expanded vaccination programme is part of the national campaign to continue keeping Mauritius Covid-19-secure and to allow the full reopening of international borders once herd immunity is reached.

Mauritius is using the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

MTPA are encouraging all those eligible to accept this offer and is working across the tourism sector to promote take-up.

The island has seen 620 cases of Covid-19 in total to date, and will allow the full reopening of international borders once herd immunity is reached.

