Mauritius remains open to tourism despite growing Covid-19 cases

Since the reopening of Mauritius’ borders to fully-vaccinated visitors on October 1st, the country has successfully and safely welcomed over 80,000 holidaymakers.

Bookings through to year end are looking “extremely promising,” a statement from local authorities said, with a targeted average growth of 25 per cent in arrivals.

The Mauritian health authorities are continuing to implement a wide-ranging Covid-19 response, and are presently prioritising the rollout of booster doses for those who are already double vaccinated.

The vaccination of 15-to-18-year-olds is also well underway.

Close to 85 per cent of the adult population in Mauritius is already double vaccinated - one of the highest rates anywhere in the world.

The country has seen a recent increase in infection rates, which authorities said is “unfortunately part of the new normal in most countries” where restrictions are removed.

In order to contain the spread, the government recently took the measure to temporarily close schools, and introduced some further sanitary measures, mainly to limit large gatherings.

On the tourism front, sanitary protocols throughout the hospitality industry remain at the “very highest standards,” ensuring that the local community and international guests are afforded maximum protection from the virus.

Mauritius minister of tourism, Steven Obeegadoo, said: “In Mauritius, we continue to prioritise the health of our population, and our staggered reopening was part of this carefully planned policy.

“Since the reopening of our borders in October, we have safely welcomed over 80,000 travellers to date, and look forward to welcoming many more to our home.”

