Launch of Seabourn Venture delayed until 2022

Seabourn Venture will now launch next spring, following further Covid-19-related delays to her construction.

The Carnival-owned line had initially hoped to debut the new ship in June this year.

She will now depart on her maiden voyage from Greenwich on April 10th next year.

The change comes after a group of company executives visited the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, where the ship is being built.

During the visit, they received a detailed update on the ship’s progress over the past 18 months, which has been affected by pandemic disruptions and related supply chain challenges.

“We had the opportunity to visit Seabourn Venture at the T. Mariotti shipyard and were amazed at the design and beauty of the ship,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“The ship will now launch in time for the inaugural summer season in the North Pole in 2022.”

Guests currently booked on Seabourn Venture voyages scheduled to depart between December and April next year will receive more details about cancellations, the line said in a statement.

The ship will sail two new itineraries around the UK, including the inaugural voyage from London, and those voyages will go on sale on August 19th.