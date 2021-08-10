Guests invited to register for Travel Forward 2021

Technology professionals from the travel sector have been invited to sign up to attend Travel Forward, the global event for travel and tourism technology.

The show will be taking place alongside the new-look hybrid-format World Travel Market London later this year.

Travel Forward will take place at ExCeL London from November 1-3, and will be followed by TF Virtual on November 8-9.

In its fourth year, Travel Forward will showcase technology businesses and solutions for the global travel and tourism industry.

Exhibitors, buyers and visitors can experience the latest innovations on the exhibition floor and at TF Virtual.

The three-day in-person conference – free of charge for Travel Forward visitors – will bring senior executives from some of the global travel and enterprise technology giants to the stage, as well as representatives from some of the most innovative small- and medium-sized businesses and influencers to deliver a rich programme of experience.

For the first time, Travel Forward will enable businesses to create a more positive, green and responsible future with companies displaying their responsible technologies on a dedicated Green Tech Pavilion.

The pavilion provides businesses with the opportunity to showcase their offerings to the industry and create new partnerships with like-minded professionals looking to implement sustainable practices.

It will also provide an opportunity to learn from and collaborate with other responsible technology companies in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

Simon Press, Travel Forward exhibition director, said: “We anticipate this year’s Travel Forward will be back on track as the leading event for the global travel technology industry taking place physically and virtually.

“We’ve leveraged our relationship with WTM London to launch an exciting new competition, and familiar features such as the Start-up Showcase and the three-day conference have been developed to bring qualitative sessions during the physical show to be streamed live to the event’s virtual platform.”

More Information

Interested parties can register here.