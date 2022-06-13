LATAM resumes domestic routes in Peru and Brazil as operations improve

LATAM group projects a passenger operation of up to 74% for June (measured in available seat kilometers - ASK) compared to the same month in 2019 (pre-pandemic scenario). The group will also begin operations between Puerto Maldonado and Cusco, in Peru, and will resume three routes from Belém (Brazil) to Macapá, Fortaleza, and Manaus.

LATAM plans to operate approximately 1,123 daily domestic and international flights during June, connecting 133 destinations in 21 countries.

The group’s cargo business has scheduled more than 1,220 flights on cargo freighters. These projections are subject to the evolution of the pandemic in the countries where the group operates.

In May 2022, passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger kilometers - RPK) was 69.6% in relation to the same period in 2019, based on an operation of 73.1% compared to May 2019 (measured in ASK). As a result, the load factor decreased 4.0 percentage points, reaching 79.6%.

The load factor of cargo operations was 58.0%, which corresponds to an increase of 1.6 percentage points in relation to May 2019.

The airline was voted “South America’s Leading Airline” by voters of World Travel Awards