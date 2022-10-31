Langham Hospitality Group celebrates its 20th anniversary by launching Ying’nFlo

The first Ying’nFlo concept launches in the colourful district of Wanchai, Hong Kong in October 2022 with plans to expand rapidly in the region. The pipeline already includes a hotel in Xiamen, as part of Langham Hospitality Group’s first multi-brand project.

Brett Butcher, Chief Executive Officer, Langham Hospitality Group said: “Ying’nFlo is a bold colourful canvas for the younger urban travellers, at an affordable price. It’s a smart guest experience for a generation that has grown up with digital. The concept combines simple stylish design with brilliant basics which are efficiently executed with a strong social vibe.”

“We will locate Ying’nFlo in destinations where our guests want to travel. These locations would be the front door to cultural, entertainment and tech hub districts,” he added. “There is a strong opportunity to grow Ying’nFlo in Asia-Pacific and beyond where 50% of the population are millennials or GenZers.”

Hang with Ying’nFlo

Ying’nFlo is designed as a place which feels like a friend’s apartment, only better! Architects and interior designers, Linehouse, was engaged for their philosophy of celebrating daily moments through design, and transforming mundane spaces into performative acts. They created Ying’nFlo spaces for inquisitive, urban travellers looking for a practical, well-designed place to stay, for whom standard hotel offerings are not the answer. The House of Ying’nFlo also offers a shared space that connects everyone. Guests simply stay, work and play their way. They can grab a healthy bite, have informal meetings, or enjoy a quiet moment after a busy day.

Art and Music

As a place to bring travellers together, Ying’nFlo is a playground for emerging artists and musicians, curating stories that resonate with their generation.

Each Ying’nFlo will feature a rich tapestry of art in all its forms. It will play host to urban art experiences such as the creation of a bold colourful outdoor mural in Hong Kong by Berlin-based artist, Josephine Rais which blends into the fabric of Ying’nFlo, inviting guests to stay and play in its multi-functional spaces.

Music also lives at the heart of Ying’nFlo. Curated music lists will play on property and on the social channels, showcasing emerging artists.

Tech Forward

With a generation that has grown up using digital technology, guests will benefit from the powerful all-in-one Ying’nFlo app, allowing them to connect with every aspect of their stay from the palm of their hand.

The smartphone app grants guests the ability to check in and check out as well as use their phone as a digital keycard.

The app lets users access the controls to their room as they prefer. This includes the television and air-conditioning level and the lighting. It includes messaging which connects guests to available in-house services, make requests and get in touch with staff before arrival. Guests can also charge their vending machine or cafe purchases to their room using the app.

The powerful system offers guests the ability to access available services and local points of interest.

On property, the guest can also save time on check-in using the on-site kiosk.

Brilliant Basics

At the heart of Ying’nFlo will be brilliant basics where the necessities are executed to perfection. These naturally include a powerful shower, comfy bed,fast and reliable wi-fi, as well as a laundry station, smart home features, great coffee and breakfast.

Flexible Design

Recognising that no two guests would work and play the same way, guestrooms and common spaces not only look instagrammably good, but also offer multi-functional uses.

Guests can simply sleep, chill or work in their rooms, which feature furniture adaptable to their needs. Lobby and communal spaces feature vending machines dispensing a variety of essentials and refreshments. Some properties will offer bike share services and retro table games in the House of Ying’nFlo.

“In an ever-changing digital era, the Millennials and GenZers are hyperconnected digital natives. who are seeking a level of personalization, authenticity, and digital touchpoints from a hospitality brand that they can call their own. Ying’nFlo offers this with a level of comfort and relaxation which gives this new generation of globally-minded adventure seekers room to explore their creativity,” said Brett.

Langham Hospitality Group is in discussion to secure multiple sites for development in the very near future.

Hong Kong Debut

Ying’nFlo debuts in Hong Kong in Wanchai, an established yet eclectic neighbourhood with good transport links, and also on the doorstep of nearby cultural attractions and nightlife.

Adding to the extensive art and culture in the community, Ying’nFlo has collaborated with the Berlin-based urban artist Josephine Rais. She has created an original and ever-fresh mural which paints the world more brightly than it is in reality for the exterior wall of the building.

Ying’nFlo is designed with stylish, simple and vibrant values. It features light coloured wall, timbered ceilings, terracotta brick floors and colourful patterned tiles. The soft natural light establishes an environment of openness, as well as new connections between the interior and exterior terraces and entrances.

Café-style lobbies and flexible workspaces provide opportunities for spontaneous interaction and creative meetings. Ying’nFlo pushes design boundaries that encompass the values of comfort with brilliant basics.

For rate information, reservations or more information on the Ying’nFlo (Hong Kong), please call 2833-8688 or book online via yingnflo.com. One night stays and normal long term stays are available at Ying’nFlo.