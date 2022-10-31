Flurries of Frozen Fun Await Guests at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Reopening

It’s a ski-riffic time at Walt Disney World Resort as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park prepares to reopen Nov. 13 when guests will once again set off on arctic adventures in the warm Florida sun and discover new touches from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Frozen.

The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.

The water park, which features heated water throughout the park, will also have an enhanced holiday atmosphere. This year there will be limited-time holiday offerings through Dec. 31 that include holiday-themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes. Guests can even meet a tropical-dressed Santa for the ultimate Florida holiday experience.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Cross Country Creek is a scenic lazy river that takes guests on arctic adventure gliding through mysterious caves, illuminated grottoes and bask in Mount Gushmore’s refreshing spring water throughout polar paradise.

Runoff Rapids offers a choice of three distinctly different inner-tube waterslides, where guests twist and turn down an adrenaline-filled trip down Mount Gushmore.

The food and beverage options will also be a huge draw for guests again. The water park offers several spots where guests can chill out and try mouth-watering culinary creations, such as new Frozen-themed menu items. Returning popular sweet and savory snacks like the Earidescent Ice Dream Cone, 50th Ice Dream Sand Pail Sundae and Walt’s Chili Nachos can also be found at various dining locations throughout the water park.

Adults can complement their flavorful bites with chilling new beverage offerings like Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl at Warming Hut. There’s also a Red Slope Bloody Mary at Frostbite Freddy’s and a Melt-A-Way Margarita at Polar Pub.

As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzarding winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. Yet, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush. Bobsled and toboggan runs became downhill waterslides; a creek of melted mountain snow became a relaxing tube ride; and the chairlift now carries swimmers instead of skiers. Full of plenty of icy architecture and water-ful attractions, the water park’s snowy atmosphere amid the warm temperatures of Florida continues to bring guests back to the winter wonderland year after year.