Korean Air and Delta celebrate five years of transpacific joint venture

Korean Air and Delta Air Lines are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the leading joint venture partnership between the U.S. and Asia, a partnership that continues to grow traffic through the region’s premier connecting hub at Incheon International airport (ICN).

The partnership has improved customer experience, enhanced its combined network and benefited more than 7 million customers since launching in May 2018. Korean Air and Delta rapidly grew connecting passengers at ICN to 2,000 per day each way, an increase of more than 40% in five years despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Korean Air and Delta offer 18 peak day departures between Seoul-Incheon and the U.S., connecting more than 290 destinations in the Americas and over 80 destinations in Asia in 44 countries.

“Through our five-year partnership, we have delivered exceptional convenience and services to our customers who fly with us across the Pacific and beyond,” said Keehong Woo, President of Korean Air. “We are excited to continue bringing our customers the ultimate travel experience, as we keep evolving and strengthening our joint venture going forward.”

“We are proud of how we achieved the leading position in the trans-Pacific together with Korean Air the past five years, which is all thanks to the dedication of our people,” said Peter Carter, Delta’s Executive Vice President - External Affairs. “We are also excited for how this best-in-class joint venture will continue to deliver for our customers, our business partners and our employees for many more years to come.”

Throughout their partnership, Korean Air and Delta have worked closely to develop comprehensive and aligned products and services to ensure a consistent and industry-leading customer experience, including:

- Introduced new Minneapolis and Boston to Incheon service

- Launched seamless check-in powered by SkyTeam technology that enables digital check-in via both Korean Air and Delta’s apps or websites

- Aligned baggage allowances and priority boarding for corporate customers

- Offered reciprocal benefits on Korean Air’s SKYPASS and Delta’s SkyMiles

- Reduced connecting time with convenient flight schedules

Throughout this year, Korean Air and Delta will run multiple campaigns and events to celebrate the joint venture’s anniversary under a new fifth anniversary logo.

On June 1, over 200 employees and partners of the joint venture held a celebration in Seoul to commemorate the important milestone of the partnership.