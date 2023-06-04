Delta reaches penultimate milestone at LAX with opening of Delta One check-in

Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports have finished the second-to-last major phase of the Delta Sky Way at LAX project, with Terminal 3 now offering another entry point via the west headhouse as well as a dedicated check-in area for its Delta One customers.

“We’re building on our position as LAX’s leading premium global carrier and achieving yet another infrastructure milestone ahead of schedule – enabling an ever-elevated travel journey for our Los Angeles customers,” said Scott Santoro, Vice President of Global Sales. “Now that the summer travel season has officially kicked off, Delta couldn’t be more ready to get our customers where they want to go most.”

The west headhouse, which features self-service kiosks to drop bags and/or print boarding passes, gives customers another entry point to easily check in and get to security. Later this summer, Delta expects to implement digital ID technology at bag drop and security checkpoints, allowing eligible customers to use their biometric data to more seamlessly move through the airport.

An exclusive Delta One check-in area, located on the lower arrivals level of Terminal 3, offers a private TSA screening lane and direct access to the Delta Sky Club. Delta One customers will be greeted by a team of Elite Service agents dedicated to providing white-glove service, and the space will offer refreshing towels as well as light food and beverage offerings. The Delta One check-in area will also feature one-of-a-kind artwork from two local artists in partnership with ArtLifting, a social enterprise that champions artists impacted by disabilities and housing insecurity.

“I am eager for guests to enjoy Delta’s new West Headhouse and Delta One Check-in and ticketing lobby at LAX’s Terminal 3, in addition to the entire Delta Sky Way project when it opens later this summer. These projects truly are establishing the new norm of first-rate guest experiences passengers will find across LAX,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “My deep appreciation goes to Delta, Hensel Phelps, the team at LAWA, our shared community of supporters and the workers who are continuing to usher the Delta Sky Way project forward.”

Additional latest terminal enhancements include the addition of 100 more seats to the Delta Sky Club, the re-opening of the original Terminal 3 passenger tunnel, complete with its signature 1960s tile mosaic and direct access to baggage claim, an enlarged T3 Help Center, and a second connection point to LAX’s automated people mover system when it opens in mid-2024.

Terminal 3 made its debut last year, with a centralized check-in lobby, expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area, and state-of-the-art Delta Sky Club. Delta was able to accelerate project timelines and will deliver the state-of-the-art, 1.2-million-square-foot, 27-gate complex 18 months earlier than originally planned. The final milestone of the Delta Sky Way at LAX project — the airside connector to the Tom Bradley International Terminal — is expected to be complete in August 2023 and will eliminate the need to bus between terminals.

“A transformation of LAX is on the horizon,” said Rachel Freeman, Deputy Mayor of Business and Economic Development. “The newly completed investments at Terminal 3 are another step in upgrading the guest experience at LAX and building an airport that Angelenos deserve. We look forward to continuing the work with our partners in providing a more seamless, modern, and world-class experience for all of our guests.”

LAX serves as one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs and this summer will operate over 150 peak-day flights to 52 destinations across the globe, serving 19 of the top 20 markets for Los Angeles customers. The airline continues to add new and exciting destinations to its slate, with never-before-operated service launching to Dallas-Love Field (June 5); Auckland, New Zealand, (Oct. 28); and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Vail, Colorado (Dec. 16).

Delta and its 4,000 Los Angeles-based employees are deeply ingrained in the community, supporting more than a dozen nonprofit organizations throughout the state of California. Additionally, the airline is proud to serve as the inaugural founding partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the official airline of Team USA. The airline also serves as the as official carrier of Crypto.com Arena and the LA Kings.

Delta has invested more than $12 billion coast-to-coast in the last ten years, doubling down on its vision for the future of travel to build airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey.