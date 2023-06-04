easyJet celebrates arrival of eighth aircraft at Belfast International

easyJet, Northern Ireland’s largest airline, has this week welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Belfast International Airport, to serve customer demand from Northern Ireland this summer.

The arrival of the 186-seat Airbus A320 means easyJet now bases eight Airbus A320 family aircraft at Belfast International, demonstrating the airline’s long-term commitment to Northern Ireland by providing more great value choice, offering 36 routes to eight countries across Europe and the Middle East. The airline will operate its largest ever flying programme from Northern Ireland this summer with 23% per cent more capacity than pre-pandemic, flying 4.7 million seats.

Tomorrow, the airline will also launch its inaugural flight on a brand new summer route from Belfast International to Rhodes. The stunning Greek island of Rhodes offers miles of scenic coastline which makes it an ideal destination for travellers wishing to relax and recharge, all while discovering some of Europe’s best beaches.

Flights to Rhodes will operate up to twice a week on Saturdays and Tuesdays throughout the summer season until 28 October 2023. Great value seats are still available to book for this summer from £49.99* on easyJet.com.

The new route means that holidaymakers from Belfast wanting to explore Rhodes can do so with easyJet holidays, with packages starting from less than £400 per person. The holiday company now offers 29 beach and city destinations from Belfast. From luxury all-inclusive resorts, to charming boutique hotels in the heart of Europe’s most loved cities, there’s something for everyone. And, there’s 23kg of luggage per person, flights, hotel and transfers included on all beach packages.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to be welcoming the arrival of our eighth aircraft in Belfast today and to be celebrating the launch of our new summer route to Rhodes, both of which are a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers by providing greater choice and direct connectivity to more of the fantastic destinations Europe has to offer, for what will be our biggest ever summer in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and the expansion of our fleet and strengthening of our network at Belfast International demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport said:

“easyJet are a key strategic partner at Belfast International Airport and the addition of an eighth Airbus aircraft to its already substantial base here is further commitment of the importance of Belfast International to the easyJet network. Rhodes is always a firm and growing favourite with local holidaymakers and we are delighted to see it added to the overall easyJet network from Belfast International Airport. We are looking forward to a busy summer season ahead with even more choice available for passengers direct from their local airport.

We have been working together for almost 25 years; serving over 70million passengers in that time. We look forward to our ongoing relationship and will continue to work closely to develop a range of services to provide essential connectivity and destination choice for local travellers.”

For over 20 years easyJet has been the largest airline in Northern Ireland and now offers 36 routes across 8 countries in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. The airline launched services from Belfast International in 1998 and since operating its first flight, to London Luton, easyJet has remained committed to the airport and customers in Northern Ireland by maintaining a continuous operation. Last week the airline announced further expansion of its network with a new year round service from Belfast International to Southampton, which is set to operate from 29 October.

For more information on easyJet’s network from Belfast, visit easyJet.com.