Kerten Hospitality signs Ireckonu technology partnership

Kerten Hospitality has selected Ireckonu as its IT platform partner.

The move is designed to accelerate the mixed-use operator’s customer-centric service strategy and to enable its hotels and serviced offices to deliver a smart, efficient and personalised guest experience.

Kerten manages a portfolio of hotel, food and beverage and office space and co-working brands.

The industry disrupter has engaged in a strategic partnership with Ireckonu that will drive the groups’ digital transformation with the adoption of Ireckonu’s agile and robust technology platform.

Kerten Hospitality will implement Ireckonu’s Core and IKnowU products across all its hotels.

The two solutions will work synonymously with one another – Core will gather and consolidate all the data flowing within a property and showcase the newfound data in a viewable dashboard.

IKnowU will implement the same data consolidation features with guests’ profiles, offering a truly holistic depiction of each guest entering a Kerten property.

“Technology powers the hotel guest experience and in Ireckonu we found the right partner to deliver creative guest experiences, operational efficiencies and a strong return on investments for our owners,” said Marloes Knippenberg, chief executive of Kerten Hospitality.

“Ireckonu is a leader in digital transformation in the international hospitality industry and we look forward to working with the team to deliver on our growth vision.

“They understand the complex needs of mixed-use developments, and their unique middleware offering, gives us break-through capabilities.”