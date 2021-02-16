New management for Great Northern Hotel in London

The Great Northern Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, London, will be managed by Marugal Distinctive Hotel Management with immediate effect.

The hotel stands in a landmark Grade II listed building right next to King’s Cross Station, just a short stroll from the newly developed shopping destination, Coal Drops Yard.

Marugal specialises in the development, launch and management of independent, one-off hotels, and currently manages an existing portfolio of eight hotels in Spain and France.

The Great Northern Hotel is the first UK property in the portfolio.

The company, which was founded in 2004 by Pablo Carrington, who said: “We wanted a property that was not on the beaten track, but more in a part of London that the locals go to and love, like our hotel Urso in Madrid, for example.

ADVERTISEMENT

“King’s Cross is a fascinating part of the city; after the last few years of significant investment, what I love is that it is now an amazing mix of Victorian splendour, post-industrial chic buildings, stylish restaurants and great shopping.

“A real one-off destination in fact, which keys in perfectly to our own philosophy of creating one-off hotels.

“We are also delighted to be working with our partners at Intriva Capital on this as well as our project in southern Spain and, together with the wonderful team at the hotel, we are looking forward to making Great Northern Hotel what it deserves to be: the beating heart of King’s Cross.”

The hotel has a new general manager, experienced hotelier Ariane Jessamine-Herd.

For the past six years, she has held management positions at Firmdale Hotels, most recently as general manager of the Knightsbridge Hotel, for three years.

The building was originally designed in 1854 by Kings Cross station architect Lewis Cubitt, one of the world’s first great railway hotels, in a revolutionary new age of steam.

In 2013 the Great Northern Hotel emerged from a fully comprehensive renovation which sensitively kept its timeless townhouse elegance, from the grand exterior to its 88 chic and modern rooms.