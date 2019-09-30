Kempinski signs for new Makkah, Saudi Arabia, property

Kempinski Hotels has announced a new luxury project in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A signing ceremony with partner, Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, took place at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai.

The property will entail a luxury hotel and will be the flagship edifice within the new boulevard on King Abdul Aziz Road mega project.

Kempinski Hotel Makkah will include 380 rooms and suites, each of them offering at least 42 net square meters.

The hotel is equipped with plenty of top-notch amenities catering for a luxury pilgrim experience.

An all-day dining restaurant and a speciality restaurant with its Levantine cuisine or indulging in the coffee lounge at the sky lobby will offer guests exclusive culinary experiences.

An impressive ballroom and spacious conference rooms will address the needs the most discerning clients may have.

Kempinski Hotel Makkah will be prominently located in King Abdul Aziz Road, an envisaged urban lifestyle hub, conceptualised to serve as a luxuriant gateway particularly for pilgrims with state-of-the-art transit and development options.

“With our newly signed hotel project in Makkah, we will be present in the most important destination within Saudi Arabia and the world’s holiest city of Islam.

“We are proud that, together with Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction, a locally very well-established and highly respected real estate company, we will play a major role in shaping the all-new KAAR boulevard which links our new project in Makkah with our previously signed property in Al Madina,” said Martin Smura, chief executive, Kempinski Hotels.

The addition of Kempinski Hotel Makkah to the Kempinski portfolio is part of the company’s continued expansion into the Middle East markets, where the brand enjoys already a strong reputation.

Only a few years ago the brand opened Kempinski Al Othman Hotel Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia, a unique landmark property consisting of two towers with 20 floors and 218 rooms in total, with the Skybridge lobby lounge providing uninterrupted views over the whole city.

Currently Kempinski manages six properties in the Gulf, the most recent of which is Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, a magnificent palace by the sea delivering an unrivalled level of design celebrating craftsmanship and reviving luxury on a regal scale.

Kempinski Hotel Makkah is scheduled to open in 2023.