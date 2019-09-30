Monopoly headed to Dubai for first time

One of the most recognisable board games in the world is about to set foot in the United Arab Emirates, with Monopoly set to launch in Dubai next month.

A bustling metropolis full of world-firsts, opulent hotels, and entertainment hotspots, Dubai is in no shortage of must-sees.

But which will make it on the board?

Starting today, follow Mr. Monopoly’s journey as he visits iconic locations around the city and start guessing which will have a spot on the world’s most famous board game.

Throughout the following weeks, both Dubai residents and tourists will have the chance to meet and greet with Mr. Monopoly, joining him in numerous activities around town.

To track the man in the top hat, follow #MrMonopolyinTown and #MonopolyDXB on Instagram for a chance to meet him at his next location.

Players will have a chance to Pass Go when Mr. Monopoly reveals his new board on November 4th.

Until then, the guessing game is on!

Issam Kazim, chief executive, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “We are excited to extend our support to Hasbro with the launch of the iconic Dubai Monopoly board, a first in the region.

“This internationally recognised, and much-loved family game, will not only promote the city’s diverse destination offering to a global audience, but Monopoly’s newest board will provide both visitors and residents with an exciting new way to discover the city.”