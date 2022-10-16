Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko was honoured as “Bulgaria’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel

Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko was honoured for the fourth time in a row as “Bulgaria’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2022” from the World Travel Awards.

Voting took place online on the organisation’s official page and was open from 5 May to 8 August for both tourism professionals and end users. Globally recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality for 29 years, World Travel Awards is dedicated to acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. The programme is renowned as the most prestigious in the field of tourism and is held on an annual basis.

General Manager Christian Ruge commented: “It is a great honour for us to be a four-time winner of the award for ‘Bulgaria’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel’. It is extremely valuable to us as it is based on the rating of our guests from all over the world. On behalf of the entire team, I thank everyone who voted for their continued support and trust in us over the years, and we promise to continue to meet and exceed their expectations.”

The full list of the winners can be found at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2022/europe.

Being the only ski-in and ski-out hotel in the area, Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko is located in the very heart of the most popular and vibrant winter resort in the Balkans – Bansko, right across from the Gondola lift station, which gives access to 75 km of ski runs groomed at a high international level, suitable for all skiers, from complete beginners to advanced ones. The luxury hotel is the only international branded winter resort in this part of the Balkans and is open year-round. It features 157 Alpine-style rooms, including 26 suites and an exclusive Presidential Suite, fully renovated Kempinski The Spa with brand new and unique thermal facilities, four conference rooms and eight restaurants and bars with spectacular views of the majestic Pirin Mountains. Graced with European flair, the hotel grants the ultimate Kempinski ski, gourmet and spa experience.