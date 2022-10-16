Become a tour guide for Qatar

In anticipation of an influx of visitors to Qatar later this year and in view of the tourism sector’s longer-term vision of attracting 6 million visitors a year by 2030, Qatar Tourism (QT) is calling on the people of Qatar to join the growing number of tour guides in the sector. Those interested will be provided with the necessary training and awarded an official license to work with tourism companies in Qatar and provide guided tours across the country.

Training continues to be held on a rolling basis and the number of licensed tour guides has more than doubled since October of last year. Applicants must be over 21 years of age and hold a valid Qatar ID to be eligible for the programme. The training is available in English and Arabic, and candidates with diverse language capabilities are encouraged to apply. Applications are accepted online through www.qatartourism.com/en/industry-resources/e-services/tour-guides. For this year, and in an effort to encourage uptake of the programme, QT has waived all fees related to training, licensing and exams.

By completing the programme, tour guides will be able to help visitors navigate everything from the country’s cultural hotspots to foodie favourites; business traveller tips and tricks to luxury and leisure must-do’s; family favourites to adrenaline boosting adventures. The tour guide training and licensing initiative is part of several that have been introduced by QT to raise the standard of tourism service providers and further regulate the tourism sector.