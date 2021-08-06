Karma Group makes British Asian Trust donation

Karma Group has donated more than £50,000 to the British Asian Trust following a fundraising campaign.

The money will be used to combat the impact of Covid-19 in India.

In May, Karma Group chairman, John Spence, launched the Karma Mayday initiative - a partnership with the trust, which was founded by the Prince of Wales Trust, to raise crucial funds for the country.

The decision came as the pandemic became critical across the subcontinent.

The core mission was to deploy urgently needed oxygen concentrators to hospitals in India, as well as medical equipment and supplies.

In June, the Karma Mayday Auction was held, with exclusive items donated from a number of UK and New Zealand rugby stars including Ugo Monye, a British Lions try scorer against South Africa, Jeremy Guscott, who famously brought British Lions to victory with his winning drop-goal against South Africa in 1997, and the legendary Jonathan Davies.

Additionally Karma Group donated five per cent of all revenue during May, while also asking guests at its resorts, restaurants, beach clubs and spas to do the same.

In total, more than £52,000 will be donated to the British Asian Trust.

Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, received the donation at Karma Salford Hall earlier, accepting a cheque from hotel general manager, Douglas Cooper.

Cooper said: “With our roots in India, it is a privilege to offer this donation to assist with the alleviation of Covid-19 in the country.”