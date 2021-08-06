Wizz Air launches ambitious pilot recruitment drive

Wizz Air is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.

The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year.

Candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate a growing fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes.

Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next ten years.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers as well as those with no flying experience at all, thanks to its Wizz Air Pilot Academy Program which gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to obtain a commercial license.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans.

New recruits joining Wizz Air do so at an exciting time of continued growth for the airline, having opened 18 new bases and commenced over 300 new routes across its network in the past year alone.

Heiko Holm, chief operations officer of Wizz Air, said: “We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond.

“At Wizz, we are proud of the excellent opportunities, competitive salary, and compensation and benefits package available to our flight crew, as well as flexible and fixed roster patterns to allow for an improved work-life balance.

“Whether a seasoned pilot with 20 years’ experience, or an aspiring pilot with no previous aviation experience, we are committed to supporting our crew with a clear career path and opportunities to quickly develop.”