Covid-19 test required for visitors to Belize

From Monday, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, entering Belize from other countries will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test.

All travellers entering Belize at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative result from any approved Antigen Rapid Test taken within 48 hours of travel.

If no test is presented, a Covid-19 test will be administered at the airport for a fee of US$50 per passenger.

Children under the age of five-years will not be required to present a negative test; but children five years and older will be required to present a negative test.

All travellers entering Belize through the Northern and Western Borders will be administered a Rapid Test for Covid-19 by the ministry of health and wellness, at their own expense.

No external Covid-19 PCR or Rapid Test will be accepted at these points of entry.

These measures are being put in place in view of the increased risks posed by recent variants of the Covid-19 virus and in an effort to protect both international visitors and the local population.