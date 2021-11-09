K-Pop in the Emirates to take centre stage at Expo 2020

KITE (K-Pop in the Emirates) will bring the wildly popular Korean music genre to Expo 2020 on November 12th, with the catchy hooks and sing-along lyrics of boy band Highlight and solo artist Punch.

The event, which takes place at Jubilee Park, will feature two live concerts, as well as a virtual show broadcast from Korea that will star popular bands Laboum, Luminous and BTOB.

Formerly known as Beast, K-pop act Highlight will delight fans in the UAE with their distinctive vocals and upbeat instrumental riffs, which come together to augment a memorable stage performance.

Singer and rapper Punch is behind Stay With Me – part of the soundtrack to the TV drama Guardian – which racked up one million likes on YouTube.

Renowned for penning and singing soundtracks for an array of television series, much like her moniker, the award-winning artist’s performance promises to pack a punch.

ADVERTISEMENT

KITE, which is a collaboration between the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE and the Korea Creative Content Agency, will take place at Jubilee Park on November 12th from 17:00 GST.

Attendance is free for Expo 2020 ticket holders, but visitors are advised to arrive early.

The exclusive virtual concert of BTOB, Laboum and Luminous will be replayed through the Korean Cultural Centre’s YouTube channel for two weeks.

Streaming will be available here from 20:00 GST on the day.

KITE coincides with Expo 2020’s celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

To commemorate this historic event, until December 4th, Expo 2020 will celebrate the UAE’s journey over the past 50 years with a variety of events and activations.