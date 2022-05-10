Jumeirah Airport Lounge launches at Dubai International

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, has officially launched the Jumeirah Airport Lounge at Dubai International (DXB), located at the heart of Terminal 3 Arrivals.

Designed to deliver the Group’s signature hospitality and encourage guests to relax and enjoy their first moments in the city, the Jumeirah Airport Lounge offers travellers a taste of the brand’s renowned hospitality and Dubai’s seven-star luxury. A unique addition to the brand’s list of innovative offerings, the announcement comes as the global travel and tourism industry prepares to gather at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai to discuss the future of travel and tourism.

Welcoming those with reservations or those looking to book on arrival, the lounge invites guests to start their leisure or business experience from the moment they arrive in its impressive 250sqm salon. Modelled in the style of one of the brand’s luxurious presidential suites, it features an array of services and amenities specially curated to give visitors and guests an unforgettable experience.

Exuding warm hospitality, the new airport lounge offers culinary creations inspired by its signature dining destinations as well as lavish surroundings combining contemporary furnishings with striking artworks from Emirati artist, Mattar bin Lahej – the artist behind the Museum of the Future calligraphy, and young up and coming Portuguese artist Ana d’Castro.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are immensely proud that, in partnership with Dubai Airports, we have created an exceptional arrival experience unlike any other, with the Jumeirah Airport Lounge. Beautifully designed in the style of a presidential suite, the lounge caters to indulgent comfort and functional needs of the modern-day traveller. It demonstrates the importance we place on the entire guest journey, ensuring their arrival experience is as good as their stay in our hotels. It also gives our guests and visitors a stunning window into the Jumeirah brand experience and showcases the incredible calibre of luxury hospitality Dubai has to offer. The opening of this prestigious airport lounge is a statement to the industry of our mission to continue to raise the bar and deliver on our promise of Stay Different.”

Three distinctive zones include an inviting welcome space with dedicated check-in and transportation services; a plush waiting area to relax and enjoy delicious culinary bites as well as its signature resident barista coffee experience; and a private VIP room offering a host of bespoke personalisation services by a dedicated guest relations and butler service team trained by Burj Al Arab Jumeirah experts, for the pinnacle of service excellence. Guests are also able to freshen up from their flight in the lounge’s spectacular bathrooms. Featuring a large shower and array of Amouage luxury bath and body amenities, guests can start their working day or make the most of their first 24 hours in the city while their luggage is transferred directly to their room – gone is the lost travel day.

Please visit Jumeirah.com/JumeirahAirportLounge for more information on the Jumeirah Airport Lounge at DXB and Jumeirah.com for further details on the brand’s array of unique experiences.