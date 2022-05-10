Kempinski to manage residences overlooking Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Kempinski Residences The Creek in Dubai promise waterfront living with a focus on health and wellness, and scheduled to open in 2024

The majestic Hajar Mountains that line the eastern flank of the United Arab Emirates are crisscrossed by wadis: ancient riverbeds dotted with palm-studded oases and hidden waterfalls. These unique geological features provide the design inspiration for Kempinski Residences The Creek, a collection of 285 elegant apartments ranging from one bedrooms to four-bedroom duplexes overlooking some of the most spectacular natural scenery in the UAE.

Situated in Al Jaddaf on the banks of Dubai Creek, the project comprises two striking buildings that evoke the rugged formations of a wadi, with cascading terraces that provide an abundance of outdoor space for families, and spellbinding views of the Dubai Skyline and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Real estate company Swiss Property, with whom the Kempinski Group signed a management agreement, has envisaged Kempinski Residences The Creek to meet the demands of owners seeking a balanced lifestyle committed to health and wellness. The residences are surrounded by landscaped gardens dotted with intimate corners, shaded pavilions, play areas and meandering walkways, a refreshing swimming pool, padel tennis, beach volleyball and basketball court as well as abundant space for outdoor exercises. Inside, owners will have access to a sizeable gym and fitness centre with a view to the green gardens, a private cinema and a residents’ clubhouse that will act as hub for the owner community.

“Balancing the reality of modern life and its constant motion with the need to pause and reflect, Kempinski Residences The Creek is an urban retreat on the edge of the city where future owners will discover a healthy balance between work, rest and play,” says Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG. “In Swiss Property we have found a partner that shares our passion for craftsmanship and innovation, and our commitment to delivering exemplary service in all our ventures. Kempinski Residences The Creek is a truly unique development that will provide a sanctuary for discerning owners who value healthy living, access to nature and space for families to grow.”

Designed to reflect the status and aspirations of future owners, Kempinski Residences The Creek will evoke a sense of balance and contrast in every aspect. Generously proportioned residences pre-empt the needs of global citizens, with ample storage and wardrobe space and a range of layout options that account for all tastes. Interiors reflect the overall desire to create a sanctuary where owners find the space and time to embrace the natural rhythms of life, with high ceilings, high-spec materials and expansive views from floor to ceiling windows.

Spacious private terraces in the larger residences showcase the diversity and evolution of the UAE. To the west, the modern skyline of Downtown Dubai is a symbol of the tireless vision and creativity of this vibrant, cosmopolitan city, while the distant rooftops of Dubai’s old town in the northeast and the ever-present sight of Dubai Creek serve as a reminder of the history and culture of the emirate.

Situated 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport and a short drive from high-end retail, dining, entertainment and Dubai International Finance Centre, the residences enjoy excellent connectivity. The Swiss International Scientific School is a short walk away.

The latest Kempinski announcement follows the recent signing of Kempinski Floating Palace, a pioneering marine hotel with 156 rooms and 12 floating villas anchored in the waters off Jumeirah Beach Road. These two will join Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah to form a quartet of exquisite Kempinski-managed properties in the heart of the UAE.

Apartments at Kempinski Residences The Creek are expected to be handed over to new owners from late 2024.