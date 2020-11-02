Jones the Grocer to open on Palm Jumeriah

Jones the Grocer is set to open a new location on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Set to open in November, the location will be the first waterfront café from the brand.

Founded and launched in 1996, Jones the Grocer opened their first ever store in Sydney and is a food emporium that focuses on providing natural ingredients produced by specialist, artisan suppliers.

Now with a reputation that has grown far and wide across the world, Jones the Grocer has become synonymous with quality gourmet food.

The brand seamlessly fuses the growing café scene with a premium retail offering.

Currently, there are 22 Jones the Grocer stores across the world and this newest store, located on the West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, guests at Jones the Grocer will be treated to stunning panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Guests are invited to shop a range of gourmet products such as artisan cheese, small batch chutneys and jams, single origin coffee and much more.