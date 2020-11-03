American expands pre-flight Covid-19 testing

American Airlines is expanding its current pre-flight testing program to additional destinations.

Later this month, pre-flight testing will be available for all American flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands.

“Our initial pre-flight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options,” said Robert Isom, president of American Airlines.

“This next phase is an invigorating step forward in American’s relentless pursuit of reopening international travel and driving industry recovery while delivering a safe and positive travel experience.”

Starting on November 16th, American will expand its partnership with LetsGetChecked, an at-home testing option that includes observation by a medical professional via virtual visit, to offer at-home PCR testing to customers traveling to Belize (BZE), Grenada (GND) and St. Lucia (UVF).

Results can be expected in 48 hours on average.

After launching a series of testing options to open travel to Hawaii in October, American is also expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked for customers traveling to the Aloha State.

Beginning today, customers traveling to Hawaii from ORD, Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix (PHX) can now use LetsGetChecked.

Results can be expected in 48 hours on average, and testing must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg of departure.