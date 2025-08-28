Experience Reimagined: Rotana Unveils AI-Driven, Mobile-First Booking Journey

Rotana, one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, has launched its fully reimagined rotana.com, elevating the guest booking experience through AI-driven journeys and mobile-first design. This transformation is part of Rotana’s broader digital strategy aimed at strengthening direct booking channels and deepening guest engagement through data-driven insight.

The new rotana.com is built for today’s mobile-first travellers. The platform adapts seamlessly to any device and streamlines the booking journey from start to finish. Enhanced AI-powered search and filtering make it easier than ever for guests to discover and book the options that best match their needs.

“This launch marks a pivotal step in Rotana’s new strategic roadmap,” said Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana. “We are reimagining every touchpoint of the guest journey, both online and on property, to ensure we remain at the forefront of hospitality in the region. The new rotana.com blends personalisation, speed, and inspiration to reflect the exceptional experiences our guests enjoy in our hotels. As we execute our growth strategy, technology will be central in deepening guest relationships, driving direct bookings, and reinforcing Rotana’s leadership in the evolving travel landscape.”

The relaunch comes amid a major shift in traveller behaviour, with mobile now accounting for more than half of hotel reservations. Yet many guests still abandon their bookings due to slow load times, poor navigation, and complex checkouts (GuestCentric, 2024). In the Middle East and Africa, where the mobile travel booking market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2024 and is set to more than double by 2031 (Cognitiv Market Research, 2025), the demand for seamless mobile booking experiences has never been greater.

Responding to this demand, the new website is built with a mobile-first architecture, ensuring responsiveness across all devices and eliminating friction at every stage of the customer journey. Advanced AI capabilities deliver personalised recommendations and smart filtering, helping guests find the most relevant options quickly and effortlessly.

The platform also unifies hotel stays, restaurant reservations, and event bookings into a single, intuitive interface, removing barriers and making it easier for guests to plan their entire Rotana experience. Guests can also submit one request for proposal (RFP) to multiple hotels at once, dramatically simplifying planning for corporate clients and event organisers.

High-quality imagery, immersive video, and scrollable content modules bring Rotana’s “Treasured Time” promise to life, inspiring guests to explore more of what the brand has to offer. These visual enhancements are supported by significant performance and SEO improvements, ensuring faster load times, higher search visibility, and an overall more satisfying user experience.

In the coming months, Rotana will also introduce a new AI-powered conversational chatbot to the platform. This feature will guide guests through the booking journey, provide quick and accurate information, and enhance convenience by offering real-time support.

The new rotana.com is now live in multiple languages and available to guests worldwide, offering a faster, smarter, and more inspiring way to experience Rotana’s portfolio of hotels, restaurants, and event venues.

Discover the new platform at: www.rotana.com