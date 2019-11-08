W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island opens to first guests

W Hotels has announced the debut of the brand in the United Arab Emirates capital with the opening of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling entertainment epicentre, the hotel is the brand’s second W Hotel to open this year in the United Arab Emirates after W Dubai – the Palm, and has the bragging rights to be the only hotel in the world located atop a Grand Prix racetrack.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is surrounded by iconic landmarks, located just 15-minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport at the doorstep of the famed Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Marina.

The hotel is also in close proximity to Ferrari World, Warner Brothers Studios and Abu Dhabi’s biggest shopping centre, the Yas Mall.

“W Hotels seeks dynamic destinations that are multi-dimensional and ever-evolving, and Abu Dhabi, with its cultural DNA that honours a millennium of tradition while boldly embracing what’s new and next, is an ideal fit for the brand,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide.

“The arrival of W in Abu Dhabi marks a new chapter for both the brand and the capital. While paying tribute to the essence and spirit of the city, the hotel creates a modern, energetic and stylish escape unlike anything else.”

For an exhilarating experience, guests can ignite their senses and catch the action of the racetrack and all that the island has to offer as they live it up and bask in the Arabian sun.

The hotel’s vibrant 499 guest rooms and suites offer plush amenities and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the racetrack or the Yas Marina.

The new opening is the latest incarnation of the hotel, which originally opened under the Viceroy flag and has moved through a number of operators since debuting in 2009.