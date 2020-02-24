Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch opens in South Africa

Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch have opened in South Africa.

The opening marks the debut of Marriott Executive Apartments and the first purpose-built Marriott Hotel in the country.

Owned and developed by the Amdec Group, the hotel and apartments are situated in the bustling Melrose Arch Precinct and provide a premium destination for business travellers and a fully serviced extended stay destination.

“We are thrilled to open Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch, further strengthening our relationship with the Amdec Group in South Africa.

“The openings are part of Marriott International’s commitment to expand our footprint in Africa and deepen our brand portfolio in South Africa.

“The property is a strong representation of two brands which will deliver tailored services, sophisticated spaces and enriching experiences,” said Sandra Schulze–Potgieter, vice president premium and select brands, Marriott International Middle East and Africa.

Marriott Hotels began a worldwide transformation six years ago featuring a new design including locally-inspired accents, open closets and a flexible work surface which allow guests to freely move and use technology however they desire.

Commenting on the opening, James Wilson, chief executive for the Amdec Group, said: “The opening of Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch and Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch marks the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Marriott International and the Amdec Group.

“We are proud to play a part in paving the way for Marriott International’s expansion into Africa.

“Melrose Arch is one of three Amdec Group developments to accommodate Marriott branded hotels.

“The Yacht Club in Cape Town is home to Africa’s first AC Hotel by Marriott, while Harbour Arch which is currently under construction will house a second five-star Marriott Hotel along with a Residence Inn.”

Johannesburg Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch is the first Marriott Hotel in South Africa to showcase the brand’s new design touchpoints.

The property features 306 guest rooms, including ten junior suites.

Each of the spacious rooms are thoughtfully designed with a balance of tailored utility and contemporary style for the traveller who believes that form is just as important as function.

Local accents add a sense of place to the sleek aesthetic, while open workspaces allow for flexibility to connect anytime.

On the upper floors of the new build, Marriott Executive Apartments Johannesburg Melrose Arch features 84 fully sized and equipped apartments, ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom units, for travellers seeking a trusted, longer stay.

Personalised service ensures a seamless and sophisticated experience, while local textures and flavours add to the overall ambience.