JetBlue to connect New York to London from this summer

JetBlue will enter the transatlantic market later this year, offering flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and both Gatwick and Heathrow in London.

Heathrow services will start on August 11th, followed by Gatwick on September 29th.

London service from Boston will start in summer 2022.

“The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive, JetBlue.

“JFK-LHR, the single largest international air travel market from the US, has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins.

“We are ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers.

“We’ve always said that JetBlue would serve multiple London airports, and we’re pleased to have secured a path at Heathrow and for long-term growth at Gatwick, which offers speed, low costs, and convenient accessibility into Central London.”

Flights on both routes will operate daily on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 117 economy seats.

JetBlue is set to take delivery of three A321LRs in 2021, all operating on the JFK routes.

Additional A321LRs scheduled for 2022 will operate Boston service.