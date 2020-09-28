Jersey launches new safety protocols for winter season

As winter approaches and staycations remain at the forefront of bookings, the government of Jersey has announced key changes to the Safer Travel Policy on the island.

Authorities hope the move will allow the destination to continue providing travellers with confidence to enjoy the island, knowing their safety is paramount.

Key to the new system are changes to the green, amber and red classification of UK local authority areas based on current infection rate per 100,000 population data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jersey will now move to the European benchmark of 50 cases per 100,000 as the green to amber threshold.

Requirement for visitors and returning islanders from a Green area to be tested on arrival and on day five (if still in Jersey), although there is no requirement to self-isolate between tests at the moment.

Travellers will still be able to have a verified PCR test up to 72 hours before travelling to Jersey.

The government of Jersey website has been updated and full details can be found here.

Additionally, the Visit Safe Charter, developed in partnership with the government of Jersey and Jersey Hospitality Association, can be found here.