Princess Cruises to base two ships at Southampton next summer

Princess Cruises has announced its new line-up of 2021 UK- and Europe-based ships.

The programme will now see three Royal-class ships based in Europe, including the newest addition to the fleet – Enchanted Princess.

She will offer a series of voyages to the Mediterranean, northern Europe and the British Isles, as well as Canada and New England.

Enchanted Princess, which is due to officially join the Princess fleet later this year, will spend May to September sailing roundtrip from Rome on a series of brand new seven- and 14-night voyages calling at a variety of Mediterranean destinations including Corfu, Kotor, Marseille and Naples.

The ship will then continue to sail between Rome and Barcelona on a series of 11-night Grand Mediterranean voyages.

Sky Princess will spend its first UK season from April to September sailing roundtrip from Southampton on eight- and 12-night British Isles cruises, as well as a series of 12-night Scandinavia and Russia voyages.

Similarly, Regal Princess will spend April to October sailing from Southampton to a variety of destinations including Iceland and Norway, the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and the Balti, as well as Canada and New England with voyages ranging in length from four- to 24-nights.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “Having three Royal-class ships sailing in Europe next year including two based in Southampton is testament to our commitment to offering UK holidaymakers.

“The addition of the new itineraries gives UK guests the opportunity to visit more destinations from Southampton than ever before, as well as the ease of travelling roundtrip from Rome for those who prefer to take a short flight straight out to the sunshine.

All Europe 2021 voyages onboard Regal Princess and Baltic sailings on Sky Princess are now available to book.

The new roundtrip Rome departures onboard Enchanted Princess and British Isles sailings on Sky Princes will be available to book in early October.