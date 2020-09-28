Wightlink launches new website to meet rising demand

Wightlink has launched a brand-new website, which, using cutting-edge technology, is now designed to be better equipped to deal with increasing traffic levels.

The move comes as the cross-Solent travel provider welcomed an uptick in demand for ferry crossings during the peak summer season when compared to last year.

This was driven by demand from customers seeking an idyllic island escape without needing to leave the UK.

July saw a 27 per cent increase in the number of short-break visits to the Isle of Wight in comparison to 2019, with the number of long-break visits to the island increasing by 63 per cent.

When comparing August bookings against the same month last year, the company saw a 38 per cent rise in the number of short-break visits to the Island booked by consumers, and a 56 per cent rise in long-break visits.

Anticipating a continued increase in customer bookings to the Island throughout 2020 and into 2021, Wightlink has taken action to expedite the planned website launch in order to most efficiently manage the rise in sales.

Having conducted extensive market research in the early stages of website development, and with the assistance of cruise and ferry IT experts, Carus, major technological improvements have been implemented to create an upgraded web and booking engine.

Once a customer logs into their account, they now have access to all their previous bookings and passes at their fingertips, creating an intuitive and streamlined customer journey which matches the premium service they receive onboard a Wightlink ferry.

“At Wightlink we endeavour to provide the best possible user experience for prospective and returning customers to our website.

“So far, I am thrilled with the new website’s performance and handling of traffic flow.

“From working in partnership with Si Digital’s expert team, the site has been designed to be mobile-first, allowing more users to gain access to the site than ever before,” commented Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive.

“Moving forward, Wightlink expects to handle the growing traffic levels with maximum efficiency, making it easier than ever for visitors to be transported to the Isle of Wight on our ferries.”